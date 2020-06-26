Elektra Labs releases platform for clinicians and researchers to evaluate remote COVID-19 symptom monitoring tools, free of charge

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektra Labs, a healthcare company advancing remote patient monitoring by enabling the safe and effective use of connected biosensors at home, has announced today that a subset of its Atlas™ platform will be free of charge for clinicians and researchers in the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 public health emergency has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in medicine as more care providers and clinical trials shift to telemedicine to support patients at home. "The ability to reliably assess patients' vital signs remotely is a powerful way to improve the utility of telemedicine," says Elektra Labs co-founder Dr. Sofia Warner, who has been treating COVID-19 patients on the front line at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Having a sense of what connected sensors are validated for which measurements is important for providers to know."

The free Atlas resource is also powerful for those shifting to decentralized clinical trials. "Many pharmaceutical companies running large, critical, and expensive clinical trials are quickly working to adapt their studies to maintain progress and keep patients safe amid the pandemic," remarks Ariel Stern, PhD, faculty at the Harvard-MIT Center for Regulatory Sciences. "These companies are racing to determine which products are not only safe and effective, but also easy for study participants to deploy at home."

Elektra Labs has joined forces with industry experts to publish an open-access manuscript in Nature npj Digital Medicine that outlines the connected sensor evaluation frameworks available in the Atlas platform. Similar to a drug label or nutrition label, the paper introduces a 'connected sensor label', which identifies objective measures around the product's validation, usability, utility, security, and data governance components. Keeping Elektra's evaluation framework open for all is core to the Elektra Labs mission. "Technology has moved faster than our ability to safeguard ourselves," says Elektra Labs CEO Andy Coravos. "I co-founded Elektra to make it easier and safer to care for people at home, and never has this been more important than during the COVID-19 crisis. I'm thrilled to donate use of the Atlas platform to those working to treat patients and innovate in healthcare throughout the pandemic."

Clinicians and researchers interested in free use of the Elektra Labs Atlas platform to evaluate ideal connected health tools for use during COVID-19 can access the platform at elektralabs.com/covid-19 .

ABOUT ELEKTRA LABS

Elektra Labs helps organizations safely, securely and effectively deploy connected products to advance clinical trials and remote health monitoring. Through the company's Atlas platform, Elektra teaches best practices for capturing patient signals, simplifies the task of evaluating the right biosensor for any situation, and decreases risk when deploying, managing and monitoring these connected products in real-life settings. Elektra Labs was founded in 2017, has been featured in dozens of publications and medical journals, and has received funding from several prominent health, bioscience and tech investors as well as the National Science Foundation and the Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship. We are hiring! For more information on Elektra Labs, please visit elektralabs.com or follow Elektra Labs on Twitter , LinkedIn , Medium and Facebook .

