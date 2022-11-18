Elektragaaz Releases Final EP in Synaesthetic Picture Show Series

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, Elektragaaz releases the last in its six-part series of EPs, The Synaesthetic Picture Show. The final chapter in the series by the genre-agnostic, electronic multi-fusion instrumental group continues unspooling colorful and wildly original "movies for the mind," drawing again on diverse influences including rock, club, techno, pop, dance, film, comic strips, classical music, hip hop and video games as sources of inspiration. This time around, the influences are reflected in a nod to spaghetti westerns, a vision of the Apocalypse complete with counterpoint, some electronic traveling music, an electric ditty about an adorable cephalopod, an amusing stroll through some Americana-flavored music and finally a musical look into a very dark place, perhaps a forest, perhaps a human heart. As a special treat, a holiday song, New Boots, has also been added to the core EP. A lively and light-hearted video featuring New Boots will also debut on November 18.

The Synaesthetic Picture Show, Now Playing Part 6

The music in The Synaesthetic Picture Show series, and a special single release, "Armadas of the Milky Way," has been greeted by almost unanimously ecstatic reviews. The recordings have been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius." Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." While the music of Elektragaaz cannot be easily pigeon-holed, it might be described as Gorillaz meets Snarky Puppy meets Kraftwerk. One commentator has described the sonic landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock."

Founded in 2017, Elektagaaz combines the electronic compositions of a mysterious and reclusive Frisian composer who goes by the pseudonym of Poppo Redband with instrumental contributions on a variety of instruments from six gifted musicians, all from the New York metropolitan area, including Kathy Kaos on keyboards, Kosmic Kate on brass, Tom Elektron on electric guitar, Jas Windstorm on woodwinds, Josh Firebow on strings and Mat Thunder on bass. In addition, part 6 features special guest appearances by Australian double bassist Lisa Maree Dowling and New York guitarist Michael Suke Cerulo on The Dark Forest.

Questions have already arisen from fans about whether Elektragaaz, having finished the current series, will continue with additional recordings or perhaps their first live appearances. The only response from the Elektragaaz side has been a cryptic one, purportedly from composer Redband" "You've been such a lovely audience, we'd like to take you home with us." While music aficionados will recognize the paraphrase from a song on a famous Beatles album, it leaves the future of Elektragaaz in doubt for the moment but fans apparently have their fingers crossed.

The Synaesthetic Picture Show, Now Playing Part 6 on the AIS label and distributed by The Orchard, is available on all major music platforms.

Follow Elektragaaz on all major music platforms:

https://songwhip.com/elektragaaz



Follow Elektragaaz on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/SynaestheticPictureShow



Follow Elektragaaz on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/elektragaaz/

Media Contact:

Rick Eberle Agency

Rick Eberle

516-729-6872

[email protected]

SOURCE Elektragaaz