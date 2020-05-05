Element and PCTEST Partnership Acquires 5G RF and RRM Testing Solutions from Rohde & Schwarz

COLUMBIA, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, LLC, which recently became part of the Element Materials Technology Group, has acquired the latest 5G test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz for RF and RRM testing in the FR1 and FR2 frequency ranges. This acquisition includes the R&S TS8980 RF conformance test system, plus the R&S ATS1800C CATR based OTA test chamber. This investment will be instrumental in supporting Element's new Connected Technologies sector, with PCTEST's capabilities offering comprehensive wireless testing and certification services to device manufacturers.

R&S TS8980 RF conformance test system

The R&S TS8980 provides the maximum test case coverage and GCF/PTRCB validation status for LTE RF and RRM 3GPP conformance and network operator supplemental tests. With the addition of the new, powerful R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, this comprehensive test solution is now capable of testing 5G NR devices in both standalone and non-standalone (NSA), TDD and FDD modes. For over-the-air testing in millimeter wave frequencies, the R&S ATS1800C Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber provides accurate 5G FR2 device performance measurements featuring class-leading signal integrity and shielding in a small space.

Randy Ortanez, CEO, PCTEST, says: "5G is here now, and the infrastructure plays an increasing role in enhancing critical telecommunication services to the medical, business and domestic communities. Element/PCTEST is proud to be at the forefront of 5G technology providing a fast and reliable network for global markets. With our acquisition of the latest Rohde & Schwarz 5G FR1 and FR2 test equipment, we are well equipped to become the leader in 5G and LTE testing along with the great partnership with Rohde & Schwarz."

Bryan Helmick, Product Manager, Rohde & Schwarz says: "5G+LTE will still play a crucial role as many operators first deploy NSA mode before deploying a full 5G core network. Since we have expertise in both LTE and 5G, it allows our customers to make this transition more seamlessly with our extensive portfolio of products and excellent applications support. We are very pleased to continue our close working relationship with PCTEST (now part of Element) for 5G and beyond."

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security and networks and cybersecurity. The technology group's innovative communications, information and security products help industry and government customers ensure a safer and connected world. On June 30, 2019, Rohde & Schwarz had 12,100 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.14 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

About PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, LLC (Columbia, Maryland USA)

PCTEST is a leading independent test laboratory offering one-stop conformance, performance, and regulatory testing of wireless devices in accordance with industry and 3GPP/3GPP2 technical requirements, including RF, Protocol, RRM, and carrier-specific test plans. PCTEST is an approved LTE/CDMA Safe-For-Network (SFN) Lab, an Open Development Lab, an OTA Antenna Performance Lab, as well as an A-GPS test facility for major U.S. carriers including GCR and PTCRB Accreditation. For further information, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.pctest.com.

About Element

On December 31, 2019 PCTEST became part of Element, one of the world's leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services. For more information regarding Element's testing services, visit https://www.element.com/contact-us.

