Element Apothec Debuts Premier Line of Broad-Spectrum CBD Beauty and Wellness Products

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Apothec , a purpose-driven, phytocannabinoid-infused clean beauty and wellness brand, today announced the launch of their debut line of self-care products. Crafted from the highest-quality, clean and natural ingredients, each Element Apothec product harnesses the power of broad-spectrum CBD and other phytocannabinoids, including CBN and CBG to create nourishing, soothing and calming formulas. Backed by certifications from ClearForMe, CERT Clean, and the Leaping Bunny Program, consumers can trust that each product is clean, vegan, cruelty-free and free of toxic or harmful substances.

"Since inception our mission has been to create the best possible products for our customers and the environment," said Davina Kaonohi, CEO of Element Apothec. "After working diligently on clean product formulations, responsible ingredient sourcing and third-party certifications, we are thrilled to finally bring to market our first products and hope to inspire consumers to hold the wellness industry to a higher standard when it comes to CBD products."

Element Apothec's introductory range of phytocannabinoid-infused self-care products includes:

Belle Visage Face Serum (1 oz | MSRP $99.99 ): a luxurious blend infused with CBD and CBG to deeply hydrate skin, reduce visible signs of aging and create a luminous glow

(1 oz | MSRP ): a luxurious blend infused with CBD and CBG to deeply hydrate skin, reduce visible signs of aging and create a luminous glow Nourish Lotion (4oz | MSRP $64.99 ): formulated with broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and CBG this body moisturizer quickly absorbs to nourish, soothe and restore balance to skin

(4oz | MSRP ): formulated with broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and CBG this body moisturizer quickly absorbs to nourish, soothe and restore balance to skin Relief Balm (1.7 oz | MSRP $59.99 ): crafted with a soothing blend of botanicals, beneficial oils, CBD, CBG and CBN, this powerful balm acts quickly to provide deep relief and recovery to achy muscles and joints

(1.7 oz | MSRP ): crafted with a soothing blend of botanicals, beneficial oils, CBD, CBG and CBN, this powerful balm acts quickly to provide deep relief and recovery to achy muscles and joints Calm, Cool, Collected Tincture (1 oz | MSRP $49.99 ): this potent blend of broad spectrum CBD and CBG works to help regulate mental and physical systems, restoring homeostasis to calm the mind and relax the body

(1 oz | MSRP ): this potent blend of broad spectrum CBD and CBG works to help regulate mental and physical systems, restoring homeostasis to calm the mind and relax the body Rest, Relax, Recover Tincture (1 oz | MSRP $49.99 ): a powerful nighttime formula crafted with CBD, CBN and beneficial botanicals supports relaxation to promote an overall calm and encourage deep, restorative sleep

Products are available for purchase now, exclusively at www.elementapothec.com .

For more information on Element Apothec, please visit www.elementapothec.com , or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/ElementApothecPressKit

About Element Apothec

Element Apothec is a clean nutraceutical, body care and wellness brand on a mission to set a new standard of quality in CBD-infused products. The brand offers a diverse line of products, including lotions, balms, serums and tinctures, each created with true, broad-spectrum phytocannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Focused on developing innovative and natural formulations that utilize the well-documented benefits of CBD, other phytocannabinoids and plant-based remedies, Element Apothec is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency, reinforced by its "Never, Ever Promise" - a promise that it will never, ever use questionable or banned ingredients in the products it creates, or test its products on animals.

As a public benefit corp, Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hoffbeck

New Era Communications Services, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Element Apothec

Related Links

https://elementapothec.com

