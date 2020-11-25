Element Apothec Offering Sitewide 30% Off Black Friday/Cyber Monday Pre-Sale Special For CBD Beauty and Wellness Products

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Apothec , a purpose-driven, phytocannabinoid-infused clean beauty and wellness brand, today announced that it will offer a sitewide 30% discount on all pre-sale orders placed on Black Friday (November 27, 2020) through Cyber Monday (November 30, 2020). Additionally, all orders will include free shipping. Orders are expected to ship the week of December 7, 2020.

The entire Element Apothec line of self-care products will be available for presale at a monumental discount ahead of official launch in early December. Products include a range of phytocannabinoid-infused self-care products including:

Belle Visage Face Serum (1 oz | MSRP $99.99 / Sale Price $69.99 ): a luxurious blend infused with CBD and CBG to deeply hydrate skin, reduce visible signs of aging and create a luminous glow

(1 oz | MSRP / Sale Price ): a luxurious blend infused with CBD and CBG to deeply hydrate skin, reduce visible signs of aging and create a luminous glow Nourish Lotion (4 oz | MSRP $64.99 / Sale Price $45.49 ): formulated with broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and CBG this body moisturizer quickly absorbs to nourish, soothe and restore balance to skin

(4 oz | MSRP / Sale Price ): formulated with broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and CBG this body moisturizer quickly absorbs to nourish, soothe and restore balance to skin Relief Balm (1.7 oz | MSRP $59.99 / Sale Price $41.99 ): crafted with a soothing blend of botanicals, beneficial oils, CBD, CBG and CBN, this powerful balm acts quickly to provide deep relief and recovery to achy muscles and joints

(1.7 oz | MSRP / Sale Price ): crafted with a soothing blend of botanicals, beneficial oils, CBD, CBG and CBN, this powerful balm acts quickly to provide deep relief and recovery to achy muscles and joints Calm, Cool, Collected Tincture (1 oz | MSRP $49.99 / Sale Price $34.99 ): this potent blend of broad spectrum CBD and CBG works to help regulate mental and physical systems, restoring homeostasis to calm the mind and relax the body

(1 oz | MSRP / Sale Price ): this potent blend of broad spectrum CBD and CBG works to help regulate mental and physical systems, restoring homeostasis to calm the mind and relax the body Rest, Relax, Recover Tincture (1 oz | MSRP $49.99 / Sale Price $34.99 ): a powerful nighttime formula crafted with CBD, CBN and beneficial botanicals supports relaxation to promote an overall calm and encourage deep, restorative sleep

Crafted from the highest-quality, clean and natural ingredients, each Element Apothec product harnesses the power of broad-spectrum CBD and other phytocannabinoids, including CBN and CBG to create nourishing, soothing and calming formulas. Backed by certifications from ClearForMe, CERT Clean, and the Leaping Bunny Program, consumers can trust that each product is clean, vegan, cruelty free and free of toxic or harmful substances.

Davina Kaonohi, CEO of Element Apothec, stated: "While 2020 has been a year that will undoubtedly go down in history, we're excited to end it on a positive note. We're now just a few days away from launching our premiere line of CBD-infused beauty and wellness products, and as a thank you for all of the support we've received bringing the brand to market, we're offering everybody a chance to preorder Element Apothec products on Black Friday weekend at a monumental 30-percent discount with free shipping."

Element Apothec's sitewide Black Friday weekend pre-sale specials will be available from 12:01am EST on November 27, 2020 to 11:59pm PST on November 30, 2020.

For more information about Element Apothec, please visit www.elementapothec.com , or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/ElementApothecPressKit

About Element Apothec

Element Apothec is a clean nutraceutical, body care and wellness brand on a mission to set a new standard of quality in CBD-infused products. The brand offers a diverse line of products, including lotions, balms, serums and tinctures, each created with true, broad-spectrum phytocannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Focused on developing innovative and natural formulations that utilize the well-documented benefits of CBD, other phytocannabinoids and plant-based remedies, Element Apothec is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency, reinforced by its "Never, Ever Promise" - a promise that it will never, ever use questionable or banned ingredients in the products it creates, or test its products on animals.

As a public benefit corp, Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet.

