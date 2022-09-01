Element Biosciences Welcomes Former ThermoFisher Executive Shelly Peariso to their Growing Commercial Team

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— developer of the AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform — today announced they are adding an industry veteran to their commercial team.

Shelly Peariso has been a life science and clinical sales executive for more than 20 years. Most recently, Shelly led the Americas Commercial Organization in the Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Division at ThermoFisher, where she was responsible for the development and execution of sales strategy for the entire Ion Torrent Next Generation Sequencing portfolio across clinical, applied, and research markets. Shelly started her sequencing career at Applied Biosystems in 2005 selling Capillary Electrophoresis and then transitioned to selling Next Generation Sequencing when SOLiD was introduced to the market.

"I haven't seen researchers this animated since Next Generation Sequencing hit the market. After years of incremental progress, Element Biosciences has brought exponential thinking back to the field," said Shelly Peariso, Vice President of Sales. "I am so excited to talk to scientists about what this level of data quality, flexibility, and price means for them and what they can achieve with an AVITI."

"Shelly was a driving force behind the first major uptick in Next Generation Gene Sequencing in the early 2000's and has worked with every aspect of the technology, from reagents to instrumentation, since then. We're so lucky to have her on the team as we continue to grow our commercial operations and define what the next generation of genomic sequencing means," said Mark Aitkenhead, Chief Commercial Officer.

Shelly earned a B.S. in Biology from Lake Superior State University while on scholarship for volleyball, and an M.S. Degree in Biomedical Chemistry from Thomas Jefferson University. In her free time, Shelly likes traveling, baking, and playing golf. She splits her time away from serving customers between New Jersey and Florida.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

