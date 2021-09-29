Element Critical Expands Houston One Data Center to Meet Rising Demand in Texas

Houston is home to more than 160,000 businesses, bringing together leaders in the financial, energy, biomedical, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. As these industries scale and incorporate multi-faceted IT architectures, innovation and technology adoption are changing the face of Houston and increasing demand for high-performance data center services. "Businesses have experienced a seismic shift toward digital advancement and require the always-on availability and proven operational expertise that our purpose-built Houston facility provides," says Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical.

The expansion project at Houston One broke ground on September 22nd, celebrating the project's commencement and selection of Executive Construction Inc. as the general contractor. "Executive Construction's impressive portfolio of over 150 mission-critical projects and the successful completion of our Chicagoland data center expansion makes them a great partner for our first development collaboration in Texas," says Matt O'Hare, Director of Design and Construction Operations.

Houston One's first construction phase will extend the original building's core and shell 33,000 sq. ft. to envelope two new 5 MW dedicated data halls. The projected completion in Q2 of 2022 will raise Houston One's total capacity to 32 MW. Each new data hall will provision fully customizable space, delivering customers complete autonomy and flexibility in their own highly secure environment, while leveraging the lowest total occupancy cost in Houston. Element Critical further enables customization, installing a dedicated power transformer fit-out so customers can prioritize energy savings with a choose-your-own-power provider option.

Customers of Houston One can further capitalize on a full suite of telecom solutions to better connect their business's critical applications. The carrier-neutral site hosts 15+ carrier partners, multiplying solutions for our customers in a way that is difficult to achieve with an on-premises data center environment. Critical network interconnection positions Texas businesses to accelerate key initiatives, delivering increased bandwidth to support a remote workforce and leveraging broad interconnection capability to reach multi-cloud providers and connect their distributed IT environments.

As businesses continue to migrate to this area and Texas gains in economic strength, Element Critical is pleased to grow this cutting-edge facility and provide ample disaster recovery space for Houston customers in our companion site in Austin, Texas.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center services backed by our solutions engineering expertise. Element Critical's Tier III facilities are hybrid IT-ready, network-rich, concurrently maintainable, and available in various deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or connect with our team at [email protected]

About Executive Construction

Executive Construction is a general contractor whose work is underscored by a highly principled approach to business. At the core of each Executive Construction project is an unwavering integrity that champions clear process, operational excellence, and collaborative teams committed to shared success. With annual revenues above $300M, team members lead builds within the new construction, interiors, renovations, and mission critical markets. Collaboration is in their DNA. Over the past 45+ years, they have established themselves as a trusted partner to nationally recognized architects and engineers, creating unique spaces for notable clients and Fortune 500 companies.

