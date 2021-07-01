Element Markets Announces the Hiring of Quentin Hicks as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Markets announced today the hiring of Quentin Hicks as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hicks is an experienced energy finance executive with expertise in the capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, and financial planning. He will be based in Houston at the Company's corporate headquarters.

"Quentin brings the financial acumen and capital markets expertise that is imperative to achieving our growth objectives. His strategic leadership skills will be an invaluable asset to our management team," commented Angela Schwarz, Co-President and CEO of Element Markets.

Prior to joining Element Markets, Mr. Hicks served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Gulfport Energy Corp., a publicly-traded natural gas-focused exploration and production company. Prior to Gulfport he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Halcón Resources Corporation. Before becoming CFO, Mr. Hicks worked in a variety of finance and investor relations roles at Halcón Resources and also at Georesources, Inc., a publicly-traded oil and gas firm that was acquired by Halcón Resources in 2012. He started his career in public accounting with Ernst and Young, LLP before moving into investment banking and working for Bear Stearns, Sanders Morris Harris and, most recently, Madison Williams, where he was a director in the energy investment banking practice.

Mr. Hicks is assuming the CFO role as long-time Element Markets executive, Leslie Ward, steps back from the Company following a distinguished 13-year tenure.

"Since joining Element in 2008, Leslie has been an essential member of the Executive Team having served as both CFO and COO. Her business expertise and dedication to the success of Element Markets has been invaluable as the Company has grown and evolved over the past decade, and Leslie played a key role in The Rise Fund's recent investment in Element Markets. She will serve as CFO Emeritus for the remainder of 2021," said Ms. Schwarz. "I am deeply grateful for Leslie's career contributions and friendship, and her counsel will be missed."

Mr. Hicks remarked, "I am excited to join Element Markets as they are at an inflection point in their life cycle. Element is an industry leader in the growing and evolving carbon credit marketplace as well as the renewable natural gas sector with a demonstrated history of success and exceptional client relationships. With the recent financial backing of TPG's The Rise Fund, Element is poised for significant growth and value creation, and I look forward to bringing my background and experience to bear in these efforts."

Mr. Hicks graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in Accounting. In addition, Mr. Hicks holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Vanderbilt University and a Certified Public Accountant license from the State of Texas.

About Element Markets

Element Markets is a leading renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company that applies its diverse expertise to provide structured environmental compliance and optimization services to corporate and institutional clients. The company has a successful track record within the renewable natural gas, low carbon fuels, emissions, carbon, and renewable energy credit markets. Founded in 2005, Element Markets LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is majority-owned by The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing fund.

