Element Markets Hires Michele Olson as Director of Renewable Fuels

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Markets announced today that Michele Olson is joining the Company as the Director of Renewable Fuels. Ms. Olson comes to Element Markets following over 20 years with ExxonMobil, where she acquired deep experience in environmental commodities trading, most recently as a biofuels credit trader overseeing Exxon's renewable identification numbers (RIN) trading portfolio. In her former role, she also was responsible for trading commodities such as Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and emission credits.

"As the Company continues our strong growth trajectory and expands into the liquid fuels markets, we are excited to have Michele on our team," remarked Angela Schwarz, Element Markets' CEO and Co-President. "She is an industry thought leader and highly respected for her professionalism and record of delivering value. I look forward to her contributions and insights as we continue to build and strengthen our position in the biofuels marketplace."

Among her prior roles at ExxonMobil, Ms. Olson also served as an international product trading analyst and a U.S. equity crude oil sales trading analyst and worked within supply operations as a clean products scheduler. Early in her career, she was a process engineer for ExxonMobil Research and Engineering.

"I'm so pleased to become a part of the Element Markets team during this exciting time for the renewable fuels industry. We share a common focus when it comes to client partnership and innovative problem-solving, and I am keen to join their efforts in finding unique solutions to bring low-carbon fuels to market," said Ms. Olson.

Ms. Olson holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an institution to which she retained ties, serving as lead on-campus recruiter during her time with ExxonMobil. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the State University of New York, Fredonia.

Element Markets is a leading renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company that applies its diverse expertise to provide structured environmental compliance and optimization services to corporate and institutional clients. The company has a successful track record within the renewable natural gas, low carbon fuels, emissions, carbon, and renewable energy credit markets. Founded in 2005, Element Markets LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is majority-owned by The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing fund.

