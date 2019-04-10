Element Pointe Advisors Expands Team By Adding Heath Wruble As Chief Compliance Officer

MIAMI, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Pointe Advisors, an independently owned wealth management and family office advisory firm, today announces the addition of Heath Wruble as Chief Compliance Officer.

Wruble is the newest member of Element Pointe's leadership team, joining Chief Executive Officer David Savir and President and Chief Investment Officer Carlos Dominguez. In his position as Chief Compliance Officer, Wruble will oversee the firm's compliance and regulatory functions and will have responsibility for the administration of all compliance and operational policies and procedures.

"After conversing with the team members and hearing the passion that David and Carlos have for the firm and their clients, the decision to join Element Pointe was an easy one," said Wruble. "I plan to use my expertise and client-focused mentality to bolster Element Pointe's compliance and operations, not only for our firm's benefit but also for the security of our clients."

Prior to joining Element Pointe Advisors, Wruble was responsible for managing regulatory relations and compliance for Kestra Financial, one of the largest independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firms in the U.S. Previously, he worked for the State of Florida Office of Financial Regulation and as a Vice President in the regulatory group of Bear Stearns.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Wruble is a seasoned compliance and operations leader who will be an excellent addition to Element Pointe Advisors.

"Deepening our expertise and resources in compliance and controls is extremely important as our business continues to grow on a national scale and the regulatory environment becomes increasingly complex," said Savir. "Heath's experience and in-depth understanding of the complex regulatory and compliance requirements of our industry will be a great asset to Element Pointe and our clients."

For media inquiries please contact Brian Hart at 866-225-0920 ext. 101 or brian@flackable.com.

About Element Pointe Advisors: Element Pointe Advisors is a an independently owned SEC -registered investment advisor and wealth management firm based in Miami, Fl. Element Pointe specializes in investment management, comprehensive wealth management, and family office services for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Learn more at www.elementpointe.com.

Any references to the terms "registered investment adviser" or "registered" does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

SOURCE Element Pointe Advisors

