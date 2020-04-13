TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor has won the championship round of WPEngine's 5th Annual Plugin Madness and has been crowned the ' King of WordPress Plugins '. Plugin Madness is a bracket-style competition that starts off with 64 nominated plugins (out of 55,000 WordPress plugins) split into 4 groups: eCommerce, Maintenance, Optimization, and Marketing.

Elementor Named 2020 King of WordPress Challenge

Plugins are divided into brackets and supporters of each plugin vote for their favorite. The competition started at the beginning of March and ended today with Elementor announced as the 2020 champion against Custom Post Type Extended, a plugin that helps with the posting process.

Before reaching the championship round, Elementor overcame five different competitors. In Round 1, they defeated Wordfence who provide malware protection for WordPress sites. Round 2 was against All-In-One WP Migration, which allows users to import old WordPress sites to replace or support new ones. Round 3 featured Advanced Custom Fields as the competitor, this plugin gives users the ability to take control of their custom fields and edit screens. In Round 4, Elementor competed with Defender, another WordPress cybersecurity site. The semifinals brought Elementor head to head with another one of the biggest names in WordPress, WooCommerce, an online store builder. Elementor won with 82% of the votes.

The CEO of Elementor, Yoni Luksenberg, expressed pride in their repeat victory, saying, "We believe in our product, and if the last two years are any indication, so does the WordPress community who we want to thank for their support. Though we've faced some tough competition and high-quality plugins, Elementor provides a unique all in one experience that is impossible to match."

Elementor has also recently announced an early launch of its Experts network which empowers the members of its global community, enabling them to collaborate and grow their businesses through sharing their portfolios and services with Elementor peers in 152 countries. The network has received strong early feedback from global users who have already closed deals through connections made on the platform.

About Elementor

Elementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Serving over 4.5 million websites, Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 152 markets, and boasts a new website created every 10 seconds on its open-source platform. Elementor's mission is to radically simplify web building, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. For more information visit www.elementor.com or follow us on Facebook .

