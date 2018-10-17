Elements launches US line of premium, condition-specific supplements to support general health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Petko Drentchev is the CEO of Neopharm, the fastest-growing pharmaceutical company in Bulgaria, and following the success of developing more than 30 dietary supplements, he is launching Elements, a new line of products for the health-conscious U.S. consumer.

Elements is introducing a number of products carefully chosen from the company's catalogue, redesigned and repackaged for the U.S. marketplace. Each product has a clear value, differentiating the Elements brand from competitors that lack complete formulas for optimal results.

"This is an exciting time for us as we move into the U.S. marketplace, as we know Americans deserve the high quality supplements only we can offer," Elements CEO, Dr. Petko Drentchev, said. "We provide something unique in each product formula that you wont find elsewhere."

Elements is focused on science-based, condition-specific supplements, designed to target top health concerns. The company is introducing products for greater urinary and digestive tract function, joint health, immune system and prostate health, as well as a supplement to help stop the cold and flu virus in its tracks, among other condition-specific supplements.

"We have a probiotic designed specifically for after you take antibiotics to reconfigure your intestinal flora," Drentchev said. "One problem with antibiotics is they wipe out everything, even the healthy bacteria you need in your digestive tract. Our formula consists of 13 strains of probiotics, including one strain of yeast called Saccharomyces boulardii, prebiotics, B vitamins and more."

Elements is the U.S. division of parent company Neopharm, which specializes in global distribution of original, high-quality therapeutic products. Neopharm was founded in 1996 and began production of food supplements in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2003. Today, Neopharm is a brand leader in four categories in the Bulgarian pharmaceutical market, where it has more than 30 products that are registered and trademarked.

For more information on Elements line of health and wellness products, coming soon to the U.S. marketplace, visit www.lmnts.eu.

