Elements return from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements, manufacturers of food supplements attended the ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona to showcase its line of products, including Supreme Probiotic Elements, Ultimate Prostate Elements, Clean Kidney Elements, Ultimate Joints Elements, UT Rescue Elements, Cold Rescue Elements, Ultimate Veins Elements and Supreme Immune Elements.

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies, like Elements, had the opportunity to present its products to major retail buyers in private sessions. The event took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

"Bringing our products to this ECRM event was a positive experience," Elements CEO, Petko Drentchev, said. "Our products were well-received, and we are excited to see what opportunities we get for 2019 and upcoming years!"

Elements' Supreme Probiotic Elements is a probiotic designed for use during and after antibiotic treatment to neutralize negative effects in the intestinal flora. Other products from Elements' product line are Ultimate Prostate Elements for men, Clean Kidney Elements to help people with kidney stones, Ultimate Joints Elements to promote joint health, UT Rescue Elements to help with urinary tract infections Cold Rescue Elements to fight the flu and common colds, Ultimate Veins to support vascular integrity and healthy circulation, and Supreme Immune System to promote healthy immune function.

"Our mission is to enhance the health and well-being of people worldwide by providing original, high-quality products for top health concerns," Drentchev said.

Elements is the U.S. division of parent company Neopharm, which specializes in global distribution of original, high-quality therapeutic products. Neopharm was founded in 1996 and began production of food supplements in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2003. Today, Neopharm is a brand leader in four categories in the Bulgarian pharmaceutical market, where it has more than 30 original products that are registered and trademarked.

For more information on Elements line of health and wellness products, visit www.lmnts.eu

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Elements

Related Links

https://www.lmnts.eu

