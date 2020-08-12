Elementum Advisors Announces Strategic New Hire and Personnel Appointments

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum Advisors, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments, today announced significant additions and promotions across its investment and senior leadership teams.

Jeff Davis will join Elementum in September 2020 as Senior Vice President, Investments. In a nearly decade-long tenure with Aon Securities, he most recently co-led the organization's credit practice for (re)insurers and advised on capital raises, while also structuring and executing numerous catastrophe bond transactions.

"Jeff joins the firm with experience in a different part of the capital structure for reinsurers," said John DeCaro, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. "His joining marks a solid step forward in our strategy to add greater depth and perspective to our investment process."

After nearly ten years with the firm, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Paul Barker has been named to Elementum's Executive Committee as its fourth member, joining the committee's existing members, Founding Partners Tony Rettino and John DeCaro and Managing Partner Mike France.

As an integral member of Elementum's leadership team, during his almost decade-long tenure in Chicago and Bermuda, Paul has been a key member of the investment team. He has been instrumental in cultivating many of the firm's counterparty relationships and leading the development of Elementum's state-of-the-art portfolio construction tools. Alongside other Executive Committee members he will be responsible for product development, R&D, talent acquisition and management, as well as other strategic operations within the firm.

Partner Jake Weber has been charged with leadership of Elementum's newly formed Analytics department, which is responsible for evolving the firm's view of risk through dedicated research, as well as providing peer review and support of the firm's transaction modeling efforts.



Catherine Malloy Cummings has also been named Chief Administrative Officer to streamline and enhance the firm's administrative functions. Cummings joined the firm in 2019 as Chief Human Resources Officer and brings significant operational experience, having served in HR functions at IMC Financial Markets and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, among others.

"Alongside our goal of providing attractive returns to investors, we have always been set on building a sustainable organization that can endure and evolve with market cycles," said Tony Rettino, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager. "These personnel announcements underscore our commitments to cultivating our next generation of leaders and bringing new expertise and skill-sets to the organization. We know that underpinning our successful track-record are the investments we make in our team."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors is an independently-operated, SEC-registered alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. With offices in Chicago and Bermuda, the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

