Elena Baturina's 'Moscow' Business Center Named Best in Kazakhstan, Nominated Best in Asia Pacific

LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the latest 2019-2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards, the country of Kazakhstan was represented by 'Moscow' Business Centre, constructed in the capital city of Nursultan (Astana) by the company of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

The business centre got the Asia Pacific Property Award as the best Office Development in Kazakhstan at the recent awards ceremony held in Bangkok. 'Moscow' was also selected one of the top-three developments in the Asia-Pacific region, thus nominated to become the absolute regional winner in the category alongside two other projects from Australia and Vietnam - the respective winner will be announced at the International Property Awards ceremony in London in December this year.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards is a regional division of the prestigious International Property Awards, a real estate and development competition held across the globe since 1993. The Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The entries are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts with their judging focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

"Just to be nominated for this award is already a great honour for our team. Winning the national title of the best office development, and being nominated for the best in the whole of Asia Pacific region is fantastic. This level of recognition is a proof that we have succeeded in establishing a highly efficient business, attractive for investment on every level. This award is the result of great teamwork by my colleagues, our partners and clients," said Alexander Rezchikov, Managing Director.

'Moscow' is a multifunctional complex with A-class offices, conference halls, shopping area, restaurants and sports clubs. The 25-floor building was constructed by the company of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina in the centre of Nursultan (Astana) as part of the international agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Today, 'Moscow' is a landmark of the capital, its most prestigious business location, a popular leisure destination, and a tourist attraction. All the offices are rented, and the image of the building is placed on the national currency.

Apart from Kazakhstan, commercial and residential property interests of Elena Baturina's investment funds are also present in the EU, the US, and Russia.

