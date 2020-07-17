Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling

LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.

With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

The new open call 'BEOPEN Better Way' is dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, reusing and recycling all types of waste. This is our second open call inspired by the UN's SDG#12 devoted to responsible consumption and production. It looks for everyday solutions to reduce our ecological footprint by changing the way we produce and consume goods and resources.

Mass consumption and – as a consequence – mass disposal is definitely a global social scourge. With mass production being one of the pillars of the present day economy, we are used to living in the society of single-use everything. However, throwing away is not the only way. There are instinctive, environmental and aesthetic reasons for switching to zero waste philosophy, and creatives are a very big part of this process. From composting for private gardens to artworks made of salvaged materials and to ingenious product design giving new life to old things, there is always a better way other than simply discarding objects.

Repurpose with passion. Discover the beauty of reclaimed materials. Recycle out-of-the-box. Share your forward-thinking sustainable ideas with the global community by joining our #BEOPENBetterWay Instagram open call.

The entries will close August 30, 2020. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Related Links

http://beopenfuture.com/

