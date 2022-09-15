Eleos Health and The Echo Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance the use of Augmented Intelligence in Behavioral Health

Eleos CareOps Automation will embed within the EchoVantage EHR to provide customers with augmented intelligence tools accessible from their current workflows

The combined solution will help clinicians reduce time spent on documentation, and view objective feedback and session insights, enabling them to improve patient care

BOSTON and CONWAY, N.H., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, and The Echo Group , the only provider of visual electronic health record technology, announced today that Eleos Health's augmented intelligence will be directly embedded into the EchoVantage web-based clinical, billing, and administrative EHR application to serve the needs of behavioral healthcare clinicians.

Eleos Health and EchoVantage will act in synergy to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians. Medical professionals face an increasing number of administrative tasks, spending an average of 20% of their total working hours on administration. In general, notes for each session take about 15 minutes to complete, with the average full-time clinician doing so for 40 sessions per week.

Eleos will turn behavioral health conversations into documentation and session intelligence, plugging directly into EchoVantage's visual health record (VHR). The VHR provides clinicians with a client's case across a timeline, with visual indicators providing an understandable and actionable graphical format. Clinicians using Eleos reduce time spent on documentation by over 30%.

This increase in efficient and accurate documentation also equips supervisors with unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance to make it easier for providers to meet organizational standards for documentation, while empowering providers to improve training with structured, objective feedback on their sessions.

"Eleos Health is excited to add The Echo Group to our growing base of strategic partners who are dedicated to advancing the standard of care in behavioral health. By enhancing the EchoVantage EHR with our augmented intelligence capabilities, we will give clinicians the ability to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time impacting the lives of those managing behavioral health conditions," said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health.

EchoVantage ensures that all aspects of the clinical chart are fully integrated and organized, along with the timeline, in relation to each other. This lends true clinical understanding to precipitating events and treatment activities.

"The expansion of our national offering to include Eleos Health as an embedded platform for all of our customers is a huge benefit for clinicians and their patients," said Allan Normandin, Chief Executive Officer, The Echo Group. "The Echo Group is focused on finding ways to empower our customers to be more clinically effective and financially strong. Working with Eleos Health is another step in achieving that goal by reducing the barrier of administrative tasks in the continuum of care."

This partnership puts overburdened clinicians back into the office working with clients instead of spending their time typing notes into their EHR. Beyond simplifying documentation, , this partnership will enable clinicians to quickly understand the themes in their meetings, such as suicidal thoughts or cognitive-behavioral therapy techniques, and pursue the best evidence-based practices.

Eleos Health's proprietary voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology accurately identifies evidence-based techniques, as well as interprets the meaning of behavioral health conversations, giving clinicians objective feedback they can use with patients to identify recurring themes, issues and needs.

Eleos Health will be available to all of The Echo Group's clients as an add-on, with GRAND Mental Health, in Northeastern and North Central Oklahoma, being the first center to leverage the power of both systems to help give its care providers more time for patients. The Echo Group's partners are located throughout the U.S. and range in size, from small community behavioral health agencies to comprehensive enterprise-wide organizations.

"The ability to reduce administrative burdens for clinicians while also increasing visibility around the quality of care is invaluable in giving our staff the freedom and tools they need to focus on our mission of improving quality of life for consumers," said Josh Cantwell, COO, GRAND Mental Health. "The Eleos Health and Echo Group partnership will meaningfully ability to support clinicians and serve our communities."

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

About The Echo Group

The Echo Group, privately held since 1980, revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients. The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo has more than 80 employees dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Eleos Health