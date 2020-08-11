Elephants and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Country Life Vitamins Launches Gut Connection Kids

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The gut microbiome is home to trillions of bacteria, so it's no secret that feeling great from the inside out starts with the gut. With a mission to connect the growing wellness conversation - from improved digestion to greater energy - to gut health, making it a priority in order to be your best self, Country Life Vitamins developed Gut Connection - a prebiotic/postbiotic-based approach to digestive health focusing on eight major individual health concerns*.

Now, Country Life has extended the line to offer personalized solutions for the whole family with the introduction of Gut Connection Kids. Featuring chewable supplements that support children's gut health with specific functional benefits, Gut Connection Kids targets immune, digestive, cognitive, and a chocolate drink powder for sleep balance. Rather than waiting until adulthood, Gut Connection Kids begins the process early to help children form healthy habits.

"Our approach to overall wellness begins with the gut, as 70% of the immune system resides there. Gut health is integral in achieving a balanced lifestyle, and is impacted by so many daily choices - from what we eat to how active we are," says Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator at Country Life. "Gut Connection Kids provides an essential start to ensuring children get necessary nutrients from a young age, in order to target their individual needs and grow up feeling proud about the bodies they are in."

Designed to fit seamlessly into a child's routine, each sweet & sour supplement comes in animal shapes with friendly names to engage and educate on the benefits of gut health. Meet the whole team and learn how they can help growing children, ages 4+:

Mollie the Polar Bear's immune balance: supports a strong and healthy immune system

balance: supports a strong and healthy immune system Hollie the Hippo's digestive balance: maintains a balanced gut

balance: maintains a balanced gut Billie the Elephant's cognitive balance: helps to focus the mind

balance: helps to focus the mind Tommie the Tiger's sleepbalance: promotes restful sleep

"With Gut Connection Kids, our goal is to make taking care of your gut as simple as possible. Incorporating a Gut Connection Kids supplement into the everyday should be as natural as brushing your teeth, and if children start with these good practices early, they're more likely to continue feeding their gut in a positive way for the long term," says Ross.

Gut Connection Kids is one of the first children's formulas to include clinically studied EpiCor® Whole Food Fermentate, a plant-based ingredient made through natural fermentation, shown to support gut and immune health.* ∆ Each product works to support a balanced microbiome and gut-brain communication for better wellness and development. *

Gut Connection Kids are available for purchase at www.countrylifevitamins.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease

﻿∆Based on results from a study using a dynamic model representing GI digestion.

﻿EpiCor® is a registered trademark of Embria Health Sciences, LLC.

