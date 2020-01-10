Elev8 Brands, Inc. Improves Lives of Professional Athletes With Newest Partnership

ORLANDO, Florida, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, connects with athletes seeking to improve their health and performance through CBD use in its new partnership with Linda Bos of Outwest 505 Distributing and the New Mexico Runners, a professional arena soccer team based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

According to Healthline, many current and former professional athletes in various sports are endorsing the use of CBD. With more athletes looking to improve their health and performance with CBD-infused products, such as creams and beverages, Elev8 Brands, Linda Bos of Outwest 505 Distributing and the New Mexico Runners can connect to the athlete community in Rio Rancho and reach those who are interested in benefiting from CBD.



"We understand that CBD has the ability to promote alertness and boost energy along with encouraging faster and better muscle recovery for our athletes," says Andres Trujillo, team owner and president of the New Mexico Runners. "Since CBD is more readily available, partnering with Elev8 Brands and Linda Bos of Outwest 505 Distributing means we can offer our athletes products to help them feel and perform at their best."



This partnership comes as the New Mexico Runners kickstart their second professional area soccer team season in the Major Arena Soccer League 2 and as Outwest 505 Distributing grows its footprint in New Mexico and expands the business into Arizona.



"As a result of our focus on the benefits of CBD and Elev8 Hemp beverages, I've seen sales rise," Linda Bos of Outwest 505 Distributing explains. "Since local customers are buying up to four ready-to-drink teas at a time, stores went from buying one 12-pack case per week to four cases per week. To keep up with high demand, we just ordered five pallets of product. Once our geographic expansion is complete, we expect to order eight pallets a month and divide it up to meet the needs of retailers in both New Mexico and Arizona. All of this growth is exciting for everyone involved."



For Ryan Medico, Elev8 Hemp's CEO, this partnership means a strong start to what he believes will be another successful year.



"Linda has been incredible to work with," Ryan says. "It's strong partnerships like this one that get us excited about our continued growth in the CBD space. We hope to build upon our success in the new year and continue to align Elev8 Hemp with organizations like the New Mexico Runners who immediately understand the value of our products."



About Elev8 Hemp:

Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



