Elev8 New Media to Sponsor 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Bel Air, CA

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 New Media, a boutique media relations firm that specializes in securing media and press coverage for its client companies in both the traditional and modern media, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational to be held in Bel Air, California on June 4-5, 2019.

"We are proud to participate as a sponsor for the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational this year. We are dedicated to providing support to all our clients attending and presenting at the conference. LD Micro continues to be at the forefront of the microcap space," commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO of Elev8 New Media. "We look forward to seeing all participating companies continue to innovate within their respected industries."

Elev8 New Media provides media relations to companies across several industries. Elev8 New Media maintains ongoing relationships with journalists, reporters, editors, analysts, and outlets alike to obtain the very best exposure for its clients. The team develops, implements, manages, and constantly monitors its clients' media coverage across multiple platforms.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is a boutique media relations firm that effectively secures media and press coverage for its client companies by fully utilizing both traditional and modern resources. Elev8 New Media engages the media to help showcase how its clients and their management teams are key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Elev8 New Media's main objective is to increase clients' media exposure in order to better position the client company and brands within the marketplace, the investment community and the world.

