Elevant Condominiums to Deliver in San Francisco's Civic Center District

Located at 555 Golden Gate Avenue, Elevant is the seventh collaboration of San Francisco-based JS Sullivan Development and Creative Director Alan Tse, who was named a 2017 Design Vanguard by Architectural Record magazine.

Tse's design maximizes space with the strategic use of organizational layouts. "By offsetting the bedrooms to one side, we created open living spaces valuable to the urban lifestyles and working habits of today."

Another Elevant signature is its bridge-like interior walkway. Tse explains, "The neighborhood is civic centered so we wanted to create a transitional area into these homes. The use of an elevated cat-walk amidst a light-court is the key component to that transitional experience."

Elevant is surrounded by office buildings and high rises, "This allowed us to approach Elevant not as another multi-family project but as a complement to its surroundings," Tse said. Tse also mentioned the horizontal lines of the SFPUC building generated the silhouette of the balconies at Elevant, giving a nod to its neighbor.

The building's ground floor features a lobby, secured parking, and one retail space totaling 665 square feet. Amenities include bike storage and a common roof deck with a barbecue grill. High-tech features include Google Fiber Webpass for state-of-the-art internet connectivity.

Elevant's interior design showcases European custom fabricated kitchen systems, engineered quartz countertops with integrated LED cabinet lighting. The living area features grey wash European Oak flooring in custom grey stain, and solid core color stained wood veneer doors with Latch Mortise lock systems.

RGArchitecture is the architect for Elevant. Retail leasing is by Urban Real Estate Group. Uptick Strategic Advisors is providing marketing consulting to JS Sullivan. For more information about Elevant, visit https://elevantsf.com.

Known for its impeccable track record, JS Sullivan is a real estate development and construction, sales and marketing firm focused on modern, mixed-use, urban infill projects. By directly managing each aspect of the process from acquisition and entitlements to construction and sales, JS Sullivan offers a competitive advantage that results in exceptional work.

