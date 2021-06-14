Elevate Health is Building the Future of Connected Medicaid Communities in Washington With Innovaccer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health, a Washington-based nonprofit Accountable Community for Health (ACH) organization, leveraged the Innovaccer Health Cloud to strengthen care management and improve patient outcomes. Elevate Health integrated data from disparate sources and closed gaps for hundreds of patient records, saving $6 million in care expenses.

Innovaccer Inc.

Elevate Health partnered with Innovaccer to streamline the care delivery process and reduce costs with care and population health management solutions. Using the Innovaccer Health Cloud's integrated application suite and developer toolkit, Elevate created interoperable applications to generate unified patient records to track and analyze patient journeys.

Elevate also built a comprehensive, data-agnostic ecosystem with a broad population health stratification toolkit to improve patient outcomes. It leveraged more than 100 integrations to multiple digital health services and an extensive collection of intelligent APIs with cost, quality, and utilization metrics to gain insights into its network performance. The care teams also leveraged the smart worklists to coordinate schedules and obtain an overview of patients' health conditions to determine the need for screening, treatment, and follow-up.

"We're passionate about improving physical and economic health in our communities through innovation," said Alisha Fehrenbacher, FACHE, CEO of Elevate Health and OnePierce Community Resiliency Fund. "Partnering with Innovaccer has been one of the biggest aspects of our broader care management approach to advance a collaborative, whole-person health model. Innovaccer's tools help our provider network to deliver coordinated care and measure regional health outcomes."

"The evolving healthcare landscape demands innovation," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Elevate Health is a leader in delivering high-quality care to communities. We are honored to support their population health management strategies to help them deliver excellent care. We look forward to continuing our important work with Elevate Health to help healthcare care as one."

About Elevate Health

Elevate Health is an innovator, collaborator and driver in the creation of purposeful health care reform in Washington state. Working in partnership with community, governmental and health care stakeholders, we address the core challenges of inequitable health systems and practices. Challenges include the creation of whole-person health models, expanding healthcare training opportunities, finding new avenues to support behavioral health services and pursuing innovative approaches to large-scale crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. We have molded our non-profit Accountable Communities of Health (ACH) model to one built on leading business practices, driven by current data trends and anchored by a separate funding arm, OnePierce Community Resiliency Fund (OnePierce). This measured approach allows Elevate Health to instigate profound health care transformation and to close health equity gaps in order to improve the health of all Pierce County residents.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.