Elevate Healthcare - fastest growing outpatient mental health hospital has chosen to leave AmeriGroup's network

Elevate Healthcare will continue reviewing all in-network agreements and process accordingly. EHC Leadership refuses to continue a relationship with insurance companies that are failing to comply with the Mental Health parity: The Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA), Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Parity, and Prompt Pay Act.

State and Federal complaints were filed on July, 23, 2021 prompting an investigation of practices of all client networks we serve. Apologies from provider relations representatives is unsatisfactory we require action and results; while EHC is providing medically necessary therapy for client's dealing with depression, suicide ideation, severe anxiety, emotional and physical abuse, or homicidal thoughts. Preventive measures are key to a healthy and safe community creating service options for Juvenile Reform.

About Elevate Healthcare

Since 2019 Elevate Healthcare has been the leading outpatient mental health hospital provider for kids and adolescents ages 5 to 17. Providing free Mental Health Assessments, In Person - Online Group Therapy, Individual Therapy, and Family Therapy. EHC has served more than 25,500 clients; throughout locations. For additional information visit, www.elevatehealthcare.us.

