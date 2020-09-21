Elevate Holistics Continues Expansion with Turnkey Dispensary and Patient Education Center in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a leader in medical cannabis certifications, and BesaMe Wellness, a Missouri-based fully licensed cannabis dispensary with 5 locations, announce a partnership for a cannabis education center and virtual telehealth certifications.

Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics, states, "Elevate Holistics' priority is the patient, and education is an essential element to help ensure a safe, reliable, and responsible rollout of Missouri's medical marijuana program. The vast majority of new patients have never experienced cannabis in a legal marketplace. By working with dispensaries and doctors, Elevate Holistics will build a viable and educated medical marijuana marketplace in Missouri and beyond."

Jack Mitchell, BesaMe Wellness CEO, states, "BesaMe's focus as we prepare to open is the patient's education for safety and health. Missouri's medical cannabis program is both a massive challenge and tremendous opportunity for patients to experience locally grown alternative health solutions. BesaMe is proud to be one of the first dispensaries expected to open in Fall 2020 and will offer a robust educational series with Elevate Holistics."

BesaMe Wellness Dispensaries serve the following communities with medical cannabis dispensary products.

1041 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116

5918 Southview Dr, Liberty, MO 64068

13518 US-169, Smithville, MO 64089

219 W Young St, Warrensburg, MO 64093

714 N Walnut St, Cameron, MO 64429

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care.

Using secure HIPAA-compliant solutions, patients can book appointments online 24/7.

Elevate Holistics' offerings include the preparation of all records and forms to help ensure patient's application acceptance and end-user patient compliance.

Elevate Holistics 2020 expansion includes operations in the following communities.

1032 S Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO 65401

1057 Missouri 142, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

9919 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63126

4139 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807

419b Southwest Ward Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

5906 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

214 Missouri 291, Liberty, MO 64068

303 North Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203

5636 Northeast Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64118

111 Westport Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146

Elevate Holistics' turn-key solutions include patient access portals, secure medical services for doctors, and growth offerings for licensed dispensary proprietors.

