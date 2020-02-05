Elevated Roofing Receives Prestigious Status as GAF Master Elite® Winning the 2019 President's Club Award

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Construction Group, a respected contractor in Frisco, TX, proudly announces the recognition as a 2019 President's Club Award Winning Master Elite® Status. According to GAF, "Only 2% of all roofing contractors have qualified as Master Elite®." The President's Club Award recognizes the most elite residential and commercial roofing contractors in the U.S.

GAF is North America's largest roofing manufacturer, and only GAF Master Elite Contractors can compete for its residential President's Club Award. To qualify, a residential roofing contractor must demonstrate an exceptional level of excellence in their business, especially in the areas of Installation, Excellence, Consumer Protection, and Installer Training.

The GAF President's Club Awards distinguish roofing contractors dedicated to premier service, reliability and performance for their residential or commercial customers, and are announced at the annual GAF WealthBuilder Conference and Expo.

"Our President's Club Award winners represent the best of the best in the roofing industry, raising the bar as trusted contractors who are committed to excellence year after year," said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. "This is an exceptional feat for this year's winners, and we could not be more proud in recognizing America's leading roofing contractors."

President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing, maintained insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor, GAF Master Select™ commercial contractor or GAF Premium Coating System commercial contractor. Award winners represent the top one or two percent of roofing contractors nationwide, earning one, two, or three stars for meeting specific criteria across high standards for performance, reliability, and service.

Elevated Construction Group is a family-owned business based in Frisco, TX, that handles a diverse array of services that includes both residential and commercial roofing, metal roofs, gutters, siding, painting, and storm-damage repair under the brand names Elevated Roofing, Elevated Commercial Roofing, Elevated Painting and Elevated Electrical.

"Elevated's longevity is part of the reason we can provide this breadth of services," explains owner Mike Witte. "Some of our staff and contractors have been with us for more than eight years. It's a family," he says. "Every project we take on advances the tradition of excellence in both craftsmanship and customer service."

With over 450 reviews rating 4.9 out of 5 stars, Elevated Roofing has proven that their high-quality materials and honest workmanship far exceed the rest. With a warranty of up to 30 years on every project completed, you can count on Elevated Roofing.

The skilled team at Elevated Roofing has provided the North Texas area with both of these ideals for more than 20 years. They are also certified with the NTRCA and the RCTA and enjoy a coveted A+ Better Business Bureau rating. The company works only with Top Tier manufacturers to ensure the quality of their work.

About Elevated Construction Group:

Elevated Construction Group, a Frisco-based company, offers both residential and commercial services, supported by a team of dedicated professionals, who provide both honest and detailed solutions that are backed by a warranty. For more information, visit www.elevatedroofing.com .

About GAF:

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. Through its innovative and customer-driven solutions, the company has protected homes, businesses, families, and communities for over 130 years. For more information about GAF, visit www.gaf.com .

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries is a global industrial company with 15,000 employees in over 80 countries. Our industry leading businesses include GAF, BMI Group, GAF Energy, Schiedel, SGI, and Siplast. Key related investment businesses include strategic investment firm 40 North and Winter Properties, a real estate investment management and development company. Through R&D, innovation, supply chain enhancement, and social impact efforts we are leading the transformation of our industries. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

