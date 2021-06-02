Elevation Capital Group Announces Acquisition Of First Asset In Fund 8

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based real estate investment company, Elevation Capital Group, and its affiliates, ("Elevation") has announced Elevation Fund 8 ("Fund 8"), has successfully completed its first acquisition.

The acquisition of the asset, a manufactured housing community in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, will mark the initiation of monthly distributions for investors in Fund 8. Elevation Fund 8, LLC will begin monthly distributions at a 5 percent annual rate starting May, 2021.

"The team at Elevation is especially excited to add to our existing footprint in the DC metro area," said Ryan Smith, principal at Elevation Capital Group. "We were awarded the deal even though we were not the highest bidder, due to our track record of high-quality management of manufactured housing communities."

The initial offering amount for Fund 8 was set at $50 million by the Managers and has already received commitments in excess of $28 million.

Elevation is a respected leader in the alternative real estate investment arena. The company focuses exclusively on two niche property types: manufactured housing communities and self-storage facilities. Elevation, through its affiliates, has acquired properties worth more than $600 million and has owned more than 200 assets across more than 30 states.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Elevation's programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this fund is not indicative of future results of other funds. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, 4675 MacArthur Court, STE 500, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 257-1254.

For additional risks and disclaimers, visit https://www.elevationfund.com/disclaimer

CONTACT:

Ben Matheson

(800) 257-1254

[email protected]

ElevationFund.com

SOURCE Elevation Capital Group

Related Links

https://elevationcapitalgroup.com/

