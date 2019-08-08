Elevation Church wraps up 10th annual LOVE Week by serving over 110,000 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Church celebrated 10 years of LOVE Week by serving over 110,000 hours at more than 2,000 events across North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Canada, and several communities across the globe. LOVE Week began in 2010 and is an annual charge for the people of Elevation Church to get out and serve in the community.

LOVE Week 2019 took place from July 27 - August 3. Volunteers from the church spent seven days building homes, preparing meals and hygiene kits for natural disasters, hosting community events, and serving food at homeless shelters.

"People want to make a difference, it's just a matter of making way for the opportunity," says Jamie Waldron, Elevation Outreach Pastor. "Organizing events and dedicating a week to serve just gives people a chance to step up, join together, and make a lasting impact. That's what LOVE Week is all about."

Twelve percent of every dollar given to Elevation Church goes back out into outreach efforts. This year, the church partnered with over 370 organizations including Crisis Assistance Ministry, Charlotte Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, and Convoy of Hope.

LOVE Week may be over, but there are many other events hosted by Elevation Outreach year-round. To learn more or find other opportunities to get involved, visit ElevationOutreach.com.

About Elevation Outreach - Elevation Outreach is the outreach ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. This ministry is focused on empowering local and global communities through the power of partnership. They partner and serve with more than 350 organizations around the world specializing in disaster response, emergency assistance, recovery services, educational development, medical support, and more. For more information, visit ElevationOutreach.com.

SOURCE Elevation Church

