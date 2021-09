Elevation Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, Rph, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be accessible for 30 days on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com .

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our lead candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. For more information visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Investor Contact

Argot Partners

Phone: +1 (716) 371-1125

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Elevation Oncology

Related Links

elevationoncology.com