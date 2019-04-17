Elevation Solar Awarded ENERGY STAR Contractor of the Year

Each year, EPA'S ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior cost-saving energy efficiency achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services, and in the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial savings in the buildings where we live and work.

Elevation serves thousands of homeowners looking to make their homes more efficient and comfortable. "Our mission is to elevate the home energy experience for our customers and their families," said Clayton Andersen, CEO of Elevation. "We're grateful for the ENERGY STAR program and to be recognized with this award."

About ENERGY STAR:

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, equivalent to taking over 600 million cars off the road for a year.

About Elevation:

Headquartered in Arizona, Elevation Solar LLC is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company providing solar, energy efficiency and smart energy management technology to customers across multiple states in the Southwest and beyond. Elevation's aim is to help individuals reduce occupancy costs and increase value in their homes through solar ownership and energy management technology. By consistently delivering high quality solutions to our customers, protecting our employees through safe and ethical business practices, and serving our communities, we fulfill our company mantra: to Elevate the world we live in.

SOURCE Elevation Solar

Related Links

elevationsolar.com

