Elevation Worship releases new single, "See A Victory"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Worship releases their brand new single, "See A Victory." This song is one of five songs that make up their upcoming project, At Midnight which releases on August 30.

"Worship is a powerful weapon. And 'See A Victory' has become one of those songs I've put in my own armory when I'm in the middle of a battle," says Chris Brown of Elevation Worship. "When I choose praise over fear, even in the face of overwhelming odds, I can trust that God is fighting my battles for me and that He's turning things around for my good and His glory."

"See A Victory" is anthemic and encouraging, setting the tone for the rest of At Midnight, their new five-song project which releases at the end of the month. "See A Victory" was recorded at Elevation Church Matthews along with the other four songs that make up At Midnight, including "It Is So" and a live version of "With You."

"See A Victory" is available today wherever music is streamed or sold and At Midnight is also available for pre-add and pre-save today. For more information visit www.elevationworship.com .

About Elevation Worship - Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. Their most recent project, Paradoxology, released in April of 2019 and is a collection of songs from Grammy-nominated album, Hallelujah Here Below, which was released in September of 2018. Elevation Worship has produced multiple albums which included RIAA Platinum Certified and American Christian radio top-5 song "O Come to The Altar" and the RIAA Gold Certified song "Do It Again."

In May of 2019, Elevation Worship had 10 songs in the CCLI Top 100 list. This ministry is passionate about producing songs for the local church that connect others to God. Their main priority is to create an atmosphere of worship so people can encounter Jesus in a real and personal way. For more information, visit www.elevationworship.com.

SOURCE Elevation Worship

Related Links

http://www.elevationworship.com

