Elevator and Escalator Market Size in India to grow by USD 522.84 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the growing number of high-speed metro projects as a Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Elevator and Escalator Market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Sample Report .

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the elevator and escalator market in India as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the industrial machinery market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Know more about the parent market analysis along with a detailed analysis of the value chain analysis. Buy the Sample Report Now!

Key Segment Analysis

India's elevator segment will significantly increase its market share in the elevator and escalator industry. In the past, business buildings in India may install a conventional set of elevators. However, as technology in the elevator industry continues to advance, a number of vendors, including KONE Corp. (KONE), ThyssenKrupp AG (ThyssenKrupp), and Schindler Holding Ltd. (Schindler), have started to offer cutting-edge elevator designs that are not only more affordable but also more energy-efficient than traditional elevators.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing number of high-speed metro projects is one of the major reasons propelling growth in India's elevator and escalator market. Another factor boosting the rise of the elevator and escalator market share in India is the increasing demand for specially designed elevators. But during the forecast period, India's market for elevators and escalators will face significant obstacles due to the high cost of repair and maintenance.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting Elevator and Escalator Market in India.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cartesian Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Broaching Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Elevator and Escalator Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 522.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.10 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio