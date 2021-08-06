Elevator And Escalator Market to grow by 142.05 thousand units, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 06, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The elevator and escalator market is set to grow by 142.05 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increasing demand for smart elevators, the growing number of construction activities, and growing investment in smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The elevator and escalator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Forecast Unit
|
Thousand units
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, End-user, and Geography
|
Geographies Covered
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, South America
|
Companies Covered
|
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and Toshiba International Corp.
Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Elevator and Escalator Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Elevators
- Escalators
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
The elevator market segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for smart elevators in skyscraper projects. In addition, growing construction activities in emerging economies of APAC including India and China will lead the region to account for 85% of the overall growth during the forecast period.
However, the reluctance to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the elevator and escalator market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
|
Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the elevator and escalator market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Escalators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KÖHLER Elevator GmbH
- KONE Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- Toshiba International Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
