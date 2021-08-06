Elevator And Escalator Market to grow by 142.05 thousand units, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Aug 06, 2021, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The elevator and escalator market is set to grow by 142.05 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download FREE Sample Right Now!

Factors such as increasing demand for smart elevators, the growing number of construction activities, and growing investment in smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The elevator and escalator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics

Report Details

Base Year Considered

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Forecast Unit

Thousand units

Segments Covered

By Product, End-user, and Geography

Geographies Covered

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, South America

Companies Covered

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and Toshiba International Corp.

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the elevator and escalator market:

 https://www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Elevator and Escalator Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Elevators
    • Escalators
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Non-residential

The elevator market segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for smart elevators in skyscraper projects. In addition, growing construction activities in emerging economies of APAC including India and China will lead the region to account for 85% of the overall growth during the forecast period.

However, the reluctance to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the elevator and escalator market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Products

Similar Reports

Company Scenario

Stair Lift Market

Report

Incremental Growth

CAGR

Company

Reports

Industries

Elevator and Escalator Services Market

Smart Elevator Market

$5.14 bn

8.14%

Hitachi Ltd.

878

9

Construction Lifts Market

Conveyor Belt Market 

$1.29 bn

3.72%

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

109

7

Hydraulic Elevators Market

Artificial Lift Systems Market

$3.34 bn

6.13%

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

309

8

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the elevator and escalator market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Elevators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Escalators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Fujitec Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • KÖHLER Elevator GmbH
  • KONE Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Otis Worldwide Corp.
  • Schindler Holding Ltd.
  • thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
  • Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. 

 Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Atomic Spectroscopy Market to record $ 2.79 Bn growth during...

Hand Sanitizer Market in India to grow by $ 5.11 Million during...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics