Elevator And Escalator Market to grow by 142.05 thousand units, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Factors such as increasing demand for smart elevators, the growing number of construction activities, and growing investment in smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The elevator and escalator market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Unit Thousand units Segments Covered By Product, End-user, and Geography Geographies Covered APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, South America Companies Covered Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and Toshiba International Corp.

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Elevator and Escalator Market is segmented as below:

Product

Elevators



Escalators

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

The elevator market segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for smart elevators in skyscraper projects. In addition, growing construction activities in emerging economies of APAC including India and China will lead the region to account for 85% of the overall growth during the forecast period.

However, the reluctance to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the elevator and escalator market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Elevator and Escalator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elevator and escalator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors

Five Forces Analysis

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

