Elevator And Escalator Market to Grow by USD 650 Million In Germany During 2021-2025- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH, among others to contribute to the market growth| Technavio
May 07, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator and escalator market in Germany is poised to grow by $ 650.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the elevator and escalator market in Germany provides a holistic update of the market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.
The report offers an up-to-date outlook regarding the current global market scenario, vendor analysis, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators.
The elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis includes product, service, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing construction of high-rise buildings and growing regulatory requirements as key driving factors of the elevator and escalator market growth in Germany during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The elevator and escalator market in Germany covers the following areas:
Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Sizing
Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Forecast
Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KOHLER Elevator GmbH
- KONE Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- New installations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Modernization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- Hillenkötter + Ronsieck GmbH
- KÖHLER Elevator GmbH
- KONE Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
