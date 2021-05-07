Elevator And Escalator Market to Grow by USD 650 Million In Germany During 2021-2025- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH, among others to contribute to the market growth| Technavio

The report on the elevator and escalator market in Germany provides a holistic update of the market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers an up-to-date outlook regarding the current global market scenario, vendor analysis, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators.

The elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis includes product, service, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing construction of high-rise buildings and growing regulatory requirements as key driving factors of the elevator and escalator market growth in Germany during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The elevator and escalator market in Germany covers the following areas:

Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Sizing

Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Forecast

Elevator And Escalator Market In Germany Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

KOHLER Elevator GmbH

KONE Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

New installations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Modernization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hillenkötter + Ronsieck GmbH

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

KONE Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

