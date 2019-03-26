Eleven Teachers Across the United States Honored with Excellence in Teaching Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, National Heritage Academies (NHA) recognizes outstanding teachers from schools across the United States by awarding unsuspecting finalists with an Excellence in Teaching Award.

Teachers from across the organization are selected for recognition in 11 categories, including kindergarten- through eighth-grade, specials, specialists, and paraprofessionals. The finalists were chosen based on personal evaluations, parent satisfaction, and academic scores, to name a few.

"Our Excellence in Teaching awards shine a light on the unsung heroes who are every day making a difference in children's lives," NHA CEO Brian Britton said. "I love hearing the stories of joy and passion that our teachers bring to their work – stories that are humbling and truly demonstrate the purpose behind what we do, transform lives. These award winners are so deserving of this recognition, and I am proud to recognize their efforts."

The 2019 Excellence in Teaching winners are:

This year, 154 employees were recognized, with 11 final winners. The winners received points through an internal employee recognition program valued at $3,500, which allow the winner to choose from a variety of goods, plus a $1,000 gift card for classroom supplies, and a plaque.

Photos from the award ceremonies are available here.

