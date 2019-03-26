Eleven Teachers Across the United States Honored with Excellence in Teaching Award
Mar 26, 2019, 12:07 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, National Heritage Academies (NHA) recognizes outstanding teachers from schools across the United States by awarding unsuspecting finalists with an Excellence in Teaching Award.
Teachers from across the organization are selected for recognition in 11 categories, including kindergarten- through eighth-grade, specials, specialists, and paraprofessionals. The finalists were chosen based on personal evaluations, parent satisfaction, and academic scores, to name a few.
"Our Excellence in Teaching awards shine a light on the unsung heroes who are every day making a difference in children's lives," NHA CEO Brian Britton said. "I love hearing the stories of joy and passion that our teachers bring to their work – stories that are humbling and truly demonstrate the purpose behind what we do, transform lives. These award winners are so deserving of this recognition, and I am proud to recognize their efforts."
The 2019 Excellence in Teaching winners are:
- Brandi Wheat, art teacher at Advantage Charter Academy.
- Phelecia Johnson, fifth-grade teacher at Aspire Charter Academy.
- Jasmine Rogers, fourth-grade teacher at Brooklyn Scholars Charter School.
- Dan Hastings, sixth-grade teacher at Gate City Charter Academy.
- Shelia Montri, kindergarten teacher at Keystone Academy.
- Megan Polson, second-grade teacher at Legacy Charter Academy.
- Brittany Tucker, first-grade teacher at Queen's Grant Community School.
- Cindy Beukema, resource room teacher at River City Scholars Charter Academy.
- Cindy Walker, paraprofessional at South Pointe Scholars Charter Academy.
- Aarika Thomas, seventh- through eighth-grade teacher at Vanguard Charter Academy.
- Ellis McGee, third-grade teacher at Winterfield Venture Academy.
This year, 154 employees were recognized, with 11 final winners. The winners received points through an internal employee recognition program valued at $3,500, which allow the winner to choose from a variety of goods, plus a $1,000 gift card for classroom supplies, and a plaque.
Photos from the award ceremonies are available here.
About National Heritage Academies:
National Heritage Academies is a network of 89 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.
SOURCE National Heritage Academies, Inc.
Share this article