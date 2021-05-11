ElevenSight Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2021

BERKELEY, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenSight, the #1 remote engagement platform, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. ElevenSight was recognized for its innovative browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solutions.

Founded in 2016, ElevenSight introduced the concept of e-lines providing the fastest way for customers to connect with businesses online. Similar to an e-mail address or a phone number, users can create a personal and encrypted e-line web link or URL and receive video and audio calls straight from any browser, e-mail campaigns, display ads, social media profiles, and posts, or anywhere on the web. No downloads or sign-in required. Multi-line ringing, call forwarding, and three-way calling capabilities are also available with the solution.

"We are honored to receive such prestigious recognition," said Aleks Gollu, co-founder and CEO of ElevenSight. "There's too much friction in the current online lead conversion and sales processes. We are shortening the distance between customers and companies with one click engagement from anywhere on the web."

"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in-kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.

"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TIE50 winners. TIE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connect them with our sponsors, partners and investors in the TiE Ecosystem," said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50

About ElevenSight

ElevenSight provides the fastest way to connect, the simplest way to engage, and the shortest path to revenue with one click person-to-person interactions from anywhere on the web. Today, ElevenSight's browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solutions empower hundreds of organizations across the globe to increase sales, effectively support customers, and get work done faster. For more information, please visit https://elevensight.com.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.

TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org

