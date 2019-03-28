ELEXCON 2019 will join IoT World - leading to the future of IoT business

IOTW (Internet of Things World) is a worldwide IoT technology exhibition and conference organized by Informa group annually held in innovative locations in the United States, London, and Singapore. IoT world series events are known as must-attend IoT events. The IoT World held in Silicon Valley was supported by 12,000 KOLs from 64 countries around the world including 400+ speakers, 250+ sponsors and 300+ exhibitors. IoT industry key players such as Google, Apple, AT&T, Bosch, Facebook, Airbus, Ikea, Gap, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, eBay, Tesla, PayPal, Visa, Philips, Honeywell, and 3M brought their core technologies and solutions to the exhibition, which had attracted lots of attention from startups to industry giants. It is also an ideal platform for companies to publish and release their latest movements and for professionals to exchange technical communication as well. IoT World drives the world's IoT business.

IoT World will be concurrently held this year with ELEXCON 2019 on December 19-21 in Shenzhen to accelerate the development of China's IoT business. Concurrently with IoT World and 5G Summit, ELEXCON 2019 will bring together professionals and key players in this grand IoT event to share market information, to explore the future of the industry and to optimized the manufacturing chain and supply chain to gain more advantages and opportunities for the IoT community.

The IoT market will reach 300 billion dollars with 26 billion IoT devices by 2020 as per Gartner's predictions. China, which is most likely to lead and dominate the market. Currently in China, IoT is replacing mobile internet's place to become the main force of the information industry. Take IoT devices for example, the quantity of IoT devices has outnumbered the quantity of mobile users. In addition, IoT has been developing rapidly in smart cities, smart retails, smart home, smart transportation and industrial internet last year. It's obvious IoT will continue its growth in vertical fields when it joins with the approaching 5G and AI technologies in 2019. ELEXCON 2019 will provide a more vivid look on how the business is booming on-site.

Shenzhen is China's electronics and innovating center. ELEXCON 2019, annually held in Shenzhen, will link visitors directly to the most core resources and provide a preferential chance to carry out strategies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Featuring IoT World, ELEXCON 2019 will be an unquestionable choice to showcase technologies and products, to expand business networks and to take preemptive opportunities.

Booth application for ELEXCON 2019 is available. Seize the chance to reserve your booth to boost sales now. In Shenzhen, we link China with you.

