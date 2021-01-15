Elia Azulel's new book El Cazador de la Mente Subconsciente, a heartfelt narrative about a woman's journey through pain and enlightenment that transforms the subconscious

Elia said this about her book: "We all have a history and a denial in our lives that we seek to ignore or forget, feelings and reactions we do not understand, and people who activate wounds we are not aware of. El Cazador de la Mente Subconsciente allows us to access our personal history through the story of Mary to heal and release that unknown inner world that keeps us stuck and frustrated in life and provides us with tools and practical cases to become aware and initiate a process of growth and reprogramming of the subconscious mind."

Published by Page Publishing, Elia Azulel's new book El Cazador de la Mente Subconsciente delves into the heart of the mind through a woman's riveting circumstances that inspire wisdom and knowledge about the subconscious that guides humankind's innermost thoughts and emotions.

Consumers who wish to understand the deeper meaning of the subconscious mind can purchase El Cazador de la Mente Subconsciente online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

