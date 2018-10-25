ELIAS Animal Health Announces Positive Results in Treatment of Osteosarcoma in Dogs

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a clinical stage development company advancing novel treatments for cancer in companion animals, announced results from its canine osteosarcoma immunotherapy trial at the 2018 Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Annual Conference. The study evaluating ELIAS' Autologous Prescription Product, known as ECI® (ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy) resulted in a median survival time (MST) of 415 days in animals completing therapy – compared to historical treatment outcomes associated with surgery alone (134 days1). The results will be included in the ELIAS submission to USDA-CVB during the fourth quarter. ELIAS intends to initiate a larger field safety and efficacy study in early 2019.

"We are very encouraged by our osteosarcoma clinical trial results as we move towards commercialization of ECI® for the veterinary community, while continuing to explore our platform technology in other cancers such as lymphoma," said Noe Reyes, D.V.M., ELIAS medical director.

The trial included 15 dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressively metastatic primary bone malignancy with frequent chemotherapy failure. The most common adverse events reported were mild and transient in nature, and primarily included inappetence, fever, gastrointestinal disturbances and lethargy.

ECI® is the only combination vaccine plus adoptive cell therapy available in veterinary oncology. It brings together the power of a personalized cancer vaccination with activated "killer" T cell infusion.

The results highlight continued progress within the immunotherapy arena for treatment of canine cancer. One in four dogs will be impacted by cancer in their lifetimes and cancer is the No. 1 cause of death in dogs over the age of two.

ELIAS is actively pursuing a $5 million financing in preparation for commercialization of ECI® and to fund additional clinical trials.

About ELIAS Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing its novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS cancer immunotherapy is being distributed to veterinarians under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental product. Efficacy and safety have not been established.

