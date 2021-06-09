Eliassen Group Deepens Expertise with New Leadership

READING, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, announced today the appointment of individuals to three crucial roles: Sally Bauer as Senior Vice President, Cloud Services; Michael Lane as Senior Vice President, Risk Management and Business Optimization; and Robert Conder as Regional Vice President, Southeast.

First, Sally is stepping into the brand-new role of Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, in which she will lead Eliassen Group's rising Cloud Services practice. This practice is geared toward helping clients take an informed approach to their cloud readiness, migration, and modernization.

Previously, Sally worked as West Market Unit Lead, Cloud First Design, at a global consulting firm, where she led a team to help clients design their journey to cloud, focusing on application migration and modernization, infrastructure, enterprise architecture and Business Agility. Before then, she was a Business Agility Leader for the same firm. She has also held leadership positions as an IT executive in the technology, banking, and insurance industries.

Similar to Sally, Michael will provide a wealth of experience as Senior Vice President of our Risk Management and Business Optimization service lines. Michael will focus on business and technology solutions that help organizations adapt to market pressures, manage risk as they evolve, meet their strategic objectives, and respond to constantly changing rules and regulations. While serving our clients, he will also provide leadership and help drive Eliassen Group's growth within these lines of business.

Michael has over 30 years of experience in various mission-critical roles. Most recently, he was President and CEO of a private-equity-led manufacturing and technology company. Before that, he was Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing with the same company. Prior to this role, Michael served as a Managing Director at a global consulting firm for 8 years and as Chief Information Officer of a public company for 6 years.

"As the needs of our clients and consultants evolve, we want to work with people who will inspire our team and support our clients," said Scott Cordeiro, Executive Vice President of Professional Services, which include Agile Consulting, Cloud Services, Risk Management, and Business Optimization. "Sally and Michael are bringing an incredible depth of experience to the table."

Robert Conder will also join Eliassen Group in a leadership role. As Regional Vice President for the Southeast, Robert will lead the largest region within Eliassen Group's Talent Solutions service line. He will contribute to our growth through developing talent and expanding the Southeast market in the Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh, and Central Florida areas.

Robert is joining Eliassen Group after serving as the Vice President of Sales for a global staffing company, where he has been employed for the past 16 years. During that time, he moved from Sr. Account Manager to Sales Manager to Managing Director to Regional Market Director to Vice President of Sales for the Southeast. Before he started at that company, he was an Account Manager at another staffing firm.

"Robert has a truly impressive background in sales and selling," said Tom Hart, Chief Operating Officer. "His combination of skills, plus his leadership experience, will position us well for strategic growth and development in the Southeast market."

"It's exciting to see how Eliassen Group will thrive under these new leaders," said Dave MacKeen, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm thrilled to be working with people who are just as committed to our purpose as we are."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

