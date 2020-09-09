Eliassen Group Expands National Presence with New Leadership

READING, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, announced today new leaders in four of their major regions of business: Crystal McKee in Santa Cruz, Brett Beermann in Denver, Demetrios Chirgott in Bethesda, and Mark DeLine in St. Louis.

These four industry leaders bring their experience and unique attributes to the organization at a time of significant client and consultant demand, as Eliassen expands, deepening their coast-to-coast reach.

Quality leadership is essential now, more than ever, as Eliassen continues to thrive in these unprecedented times. While the work environment has changed, Eliassen's purpose has not: to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

One leader up to the task is Crystal McKee, the Director of Recruiting in Santa Cruz. Crystal began her career in the industry at the Armada Group, a recent acquisition of Eliassen Group, in 2008, where she quickly grew through several roles before becoming Director of Talent Acquisition in 2012. Even more impressive than her rapid growth in the industry is her reputation as one who leads by example. Crystal takes a sincere interest in coaching and mentoring her colleagues in their careers, and she takes great pride in their success.

Another leader with a penchant for mentorship is Brett Beermann, the Branch Director of Eliassen's Denver office. Brett began his career in the industry at TEKsystems, where he progressed from recruiting to sales. Following this time, Brett transitioned to sell project and professional services solutions at Sogeti before becoming Market Director of Equity Staffing. In spite of his remarkable success in revenue and profit growth, Brett considers his greatest accomplishment to be his training and mentorship of his direct reports, several of which moved into other successful production and leadership roles.

Also eager to pass his expertise along is Demetrios Chirgott, Branch Director in Bethesda. Demetrios began his career with Maxim Healthcare, at which he expanded his roles and responsibilities from recruiting, to sales, to branch leadership. Most recently, Demetrios served as the Vice President of the Account and Finance Division at AccruePartners. An Eliassen veteran, Demetrios has proven himself to be able to form lasting relationships with a number of notable clients, as he was one of the first account executives in their Baltimore office, and he played a major role in expanding EG's presence in the area.

Speaking of expanding Eliassen's presence, Mark DeLine will be deepening Eliassen's relationships in the St. Louis market as Branch Director. Mark began his career at TEKsystems where he held multiple sales and leadership roles over a 20-year period, during which time, he was recognized as a top leader and producer in the St. Louis market. Following this time, Mark spent over 5 years as cofounder of Ingenium Solutions, a staff augmentation firm with offices in Denver, Kansas City, and St. Louis, as well as at Collabera as Regional Sales Director for their Central Region. Mark brings his notable experience and success in both geographical and revenue growth to our burgeoning St. Louis market.

"We're thrilled to have these four leaders join us," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "Their respective histories of success only pale in comparison to the energy of each to hit the ground running and support their teammates, which is the Eliassen way. They are a perfect fit for our organization, and I have no doubt they will thrive here."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach.

