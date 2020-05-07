Eliassen Group Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces for 2020

READING, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group") has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands on May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 389 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then all the employers were ranked using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work.

"This is our third time being named to Inc.'s list of best workplaces, and this achievement means so much to us, now more than ever," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "At Eliassen, we often talk about our purpose: To positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. While we are fully committed to serving each of those groups, our employees come first, which is deliberate on our part. Regardless of any challenges presented by the world around us, the heart of Eliassen Group lies with our employees, and we will always be committed to creating a transparent, inclusive and supportive work environment with a focus on collaboration, listening, engagement, adaptation, and respect.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

