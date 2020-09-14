Elie Hirschfeld Foundation Dedicates Gift to Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation announces the dedication of $100,000 to the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. The donation will support the medical research of scientists working in relation to cellular dynamics, adaptive immune response, molecular regulation, and cellular dynamics. The work currently being done is in relation to COVID-19.

"I am thrilled to be able to support the ongoing work of these physicians, via the Weizmann Institute," said Elie Hirschfeld. "Viral immunology has never been more important than it is today."

Ziv Shulman MD and Rony Dahan MD, and frequent collaborator Sarah Schlesinger MD of the Rockefeller University, are all specialists in viral immunology currently working on matters related to COVID-19. Dr. Shulman's work is on the cellular dynamics and molecular regulation of the adaptive immune response, and Dr. Dahan's work focuses on antibody effector functions in immunology and immunotherapy. Dr. Schlesinger chairs The Rockefeller University Institutional Review Board and the University's Post Doctoral Education Committee. She collaborated for many years until his death with Nobel Laureate Ralph Steinman MD on the subject of dendric cells, which he discovered, to fight infectious diseases, like COVID-19.

About The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation:

According to Elie Hirschfeld, philanthropy is the voluntary promotion for the benefit of humanity. The Foundation's values center on community enhancement and support, with focus in several areas: Education, Healthcare, Jewish causes, New York City and Art. Recently Elie and his wife Sarah made a major contribution of their art collection focusing on Scenes of New York City to the New York Historical Society. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, offers both personal and societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding upon these efforts.

