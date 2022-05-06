Eliminate Slow Drains with 3 Simple Solutions

"No one wants to start washing dishes only to have the water back into the sink," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Not only is it frustrating, but it can also be a time-consuming issue. Luckily, there are some home remedies that can solve these issues and help keep your day moving along as normal."

Rose and the Four Seasons team recommend these three tips to help resolve slow drains.

The baking soda solution : One of the most common remedies for slow drains requires the use of vinegar, hot water and baking soda. Simply pour boiling water down the drain. Second, put a half cup of baking soda into the drain and let it sit for a couple of minutes. Combine a cup of vinegar and a cup of hot water then pour it on top of the baking soda. Let it sit for 10 minutes, and then flush it with one more boiling pot of water. This should help loosen and flush away any buildup in the drain.

Use a plunger : While many associate plungers with toilets, it is a tool that can be used for sinks as well. After covering the overflow hole with tape, proceed to use the plunger to loosen the blockage. Be careful. Too much pressure can crack weak pipes.

Consider a zip-it tool: A zip-it, or drain snake, is a cost-effective tool that allows you to get hair and other debris out of your drain with little effort. The hooks on the instrument enable homeowners to grab any debris that may be blocking the water from freely flowing down the drain.

While home remedies provide a quick solution for small drain problems, if problems persist, contacting a plumbing professional may be the best option for getting your drains in top shape.

"For small plumbing issues, DIY solutions are an easy way for homeowners to fix drain problems themselves," Rose said. "But for major blockages, it is recommended to contact the local professional in your area. These issues may not be resolved through homemade solutions, and a licensed plumber can assess the situation and have your drains working properly in no time."

