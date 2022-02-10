Elios Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Mark H.N. Corrigan, M.D. as Chairman of the Board of Directors

"It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Corrigan as our new Chairman of the Board," said Buddy Long, chief executive officer of Elios Therapeutics. "His leadership combined with a proven track record in developing and commercializing innovative new therapeutics will be invaluable as we advance our tumor lysate, particle-only (TLPO) vaccine closer to registration and prepare for the Company's next stage of growth."

Dr. Corrigan has served on the Board of Elios Therapeutics (formerly Perseus Holdings USA) since October 2020. Prior to joining the Board, he served as chief executive officer of Correvio Pharma Corp from 2019-2020. Prior to Correvio, he was president of research and development at Tremeau Pharmaceuticals from 2016 to 2019. He currently serves on the Board of Tremeau Pharmaceuticals, Nabriva Therapeutics, Exacis Biosciences and Wave Life Sciences. From 2010 to 2014, he was president and chief executive officer of Zalicus Inc. Dr. Corrigan has also held executive research and development roles at Sepracor and Pharmacia & Upjohn.

"The use of personalized vaccines to treat melanoma represents an important shift in our approach to overcoming the barriers of current standard-of-care immunotherapies," said Dr. Corrigan. "By tailoring the therapeutic target to the unique antigenic profile of each patient's tumor, our lead therapeutic candidate, TLPO, has shown that it can significantly increase disease-free survival among patients with high-risk melanoma. As we rapidly advance TLPO with a registrational Phase III trial, we continue to explore its potential in other solid tumors with high unmet treatment needs. I am delighted to work with the members of the Board and the Elios leadership team to help bring a new class of personalized medicines to patients in need."

Before Dr. Corrigan entered the pharmaceutical industry, he spent five years in academic research at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and maintains a faculty appointment as adjunct professor in the department of Psychiatry. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Corrigan has served on the board of directors of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Avanir, Colucid Pharmaceuticals, Epirus (Chairman), Novelion (Executive Chairman), Nabriva Therapeutics and BlackThorn (Chairman). Dr. Corrigan holds a B.A. and a M.D. from the University of Virginia and received specialty training in psychiatry at Maine Medical Center and Cornell University.

About Elios Therapeutics, LLC

Elios Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elios Holdings, LLC., is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types. Elios' lead therapeutic candidates include the tumor lysate, particle only (TLPO) vaccine and the tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell (TLPLDC) vaccine – both personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines designed to attack cancer cells by igniting innate and adaptive immune responses which increase a patient's own production of T cells to fight their specific cancer. For more information, please visit www.eliostherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Vikki Christian

Elixir Health Public Relations

+1 (424) 610-1241

[email protected]

SOURCE Elios Therapeutics, LLC