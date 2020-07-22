Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago celebrates 40th Birthday on National Cheesecake Day, Thursday July 30th

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Cheesecake Day on July 30th...Eli's Cheesecake's favorite day of the year! To celebrate the "holiday" and the famous Chicago bakery's 40th birthday, Eli's fans can enjoy cheesecake two ways:

1) In Chicago? 40 cent cheesecake slices will be available at Eli's Cheesecake's outdoor tent, social distancing observed (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive in Chicago) beginning on National Cheesecake Day, Thursday, July 30th, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and continuing through Friday, July 31st, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Saturday, August 1st, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Choose from Original Plain, Strawberry, Turtle, and Cookie Crazy Cheesecake slices (while supplies last).

2) Want it delivered to your door? Visit shop.elicheesecake.com from July 27-30, and receive a free 9" Chocolate Chip Cheesecake with the $40 purchase of any of these cheesecakes: Original Plain, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Turtle, the Original Favorites Cheesecake Sampler (four slices each of Original Plain, Chocolate Chip, Candy Bar made with Heath® Toffee Bars, and Strawberry Cheesecakes) or the Chocolate Lover's Cheesecake Sampler (four to five slices each of Candy Bar made with Heath® Toffee Bars, Chocolate Chip, and Eli's Turtle Cheesecakes).

3) In honor of National Cheesecake Day, Eli's will donate 4,000 slices of Eli's Cheesecake to Top Box Foods, a year-round resource for affordable, nutritious fresh fruit, vegetables, and proteins for anyone who wants to bring healthy food home, and help their neighbors do the same. As a non-profit community-based organization, Top Box Foods focuses its work in food deserts where the food boxes are distributed at local churches throughout the City and suburbs and also for home delivery. Eli's Cheesecake has supported Top Box since the organization began in 2012.

History of Eli's Cheesecake

Restaurateur Eli Schulman declared cheesecake as the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli's The Place For Steak, 40 years ago. By breaking all the rules of traditional cheesecake baking (fast bake, high heat, no water bath) he created "Chicago Style" cheesecake: richer and creamier than its NY counterpart, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust. Frequently referred to as a Chicago icon, Eli's has grown from a local favorite to creating 2,000 pound cheesecakes for both of President Bill Clinton's and President Barack Obama's Inaugural celebrations in Washington DC. Known for baking up big celebratory cakes, Eli's has been a part of almost every Chicago celebration. Still a family-owned business, Eli's hand makes and decorates all its cheesecakes and desserts at Eli's Cheesecake World on Chicago's northwest side. Eli's attributes its success to a strong commitment to quality, empowering its workforce and following Eli Schulman's mantras "Charity will never bust you" and "Treat others as if you were the other."



