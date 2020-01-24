Eli's Cheesecake Valentine's Day 3 Day Celebration

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli's Cheesecake Bakery (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago) will kick off their 3-day Valentine's Day celebration with Eli's Decor-Date: Thursday night, February 13, from 6-8 p.m.: Couples or foursomes are invited to decorate an I Love You Berry Much chocolate cheesecake with house-made chocolate ganache, fresh raspberries and more. This BYOB (beer and wine) event features live music and a dessert flight. $40 per couple, for tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-decor-date-at-elis-cheesecake-tickets-90396240589 or call 773-308-7000.

February 13-15: Eli's pastry chefs will be hand-dipping and decorating long stem chocolate strawberries and giant personalized Valentine's Day cookies, right before your eyes on Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday Noon-3 p.m. Other themed desserts include a chocolate enrobed cheesecake with a hand-piped Happy Valentine's Day message, Eli's fabulous new Makin' Whoopie Pie Cake, by the slice and more. All sweet treats from $5 - $24.99.

Not with the one you love? Visit Shop.elicheesecake.com for great Valentine's Day desserts ready to ship anywhere in the US. Valentines will love a box of a dozen Miniature Belgian Chocolate heart-shaped cheesecakes, Eli's Valentine's Day Dippers, a riff on Eli's Holiday Dippers, (featured on Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday list 2018)... they're frozen slices of Eli's Original Plain Cheesecake, on a stick, dipped in rich chocolate, all dressed up for Valentine's Day or an I Heart Cheesecake, a rich white chocolate cheesecake topped with whole raspberries.

Order Deadline:

Standard Shipping: Order by Feb 12, 11 a.m. CT

Expedited Shipping: Order by Feb 13, 11 a.m. CT

Or call 773.308.7000 for local delivery in Chicago, city and suburbs

SOURCE The Eli's Cheesecake Company

Related Links

http://www.elicheesecake.com

