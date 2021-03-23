Elisa Automate and Telefónica collaborate to advance transport network automation

The automation of transport networks is essential to meet the demands of 5G and agile network and topology configuration. Legacy, manually-intensive processes are no longer fit for purpose and limit the ability of operators to deliver services efficiently and at the scale required. Elisa Automate solves this problem by offering a complete, real-time view of topology and inventory – across all network layers – that enables zero-touch automation and agile configuration.

Telefonica proposed a set of use cases to Elisa Automate in order to validate automation of network topology discovery, network expansion and service provisioning functions, using the standards-based transport network NBIs defined in Telefonica's iFusion initiative.

Telefónica Group is driving research on new OSS, SDN and transport network technologies that can meet the demands of 5G and future network services. Elisa Automate provides the resource and real-time topology inventory necessary to support the desired OSS evolution and enhanced agility.

"A clear understanding, in real-time, of network topology and inventory is essential to deliver the flexibility our new OSS requires and to enable efficient, zero-touch operations in our transport networks," commented Jesús Maqueda Iglesias, Head of OSS Fulfilment Architecture in Telefónica Group Technology (Global CTO Office).

"The use of open standard interfaces enables the programming of the network with vendor-agnostic integrations, reducing the time-to-market of new functions and services," said Jesús Folgueira, Head of Transport and IP Networks (Global CTO Office).

Elisa Automate has deployed the automation solution in the cloud and it is fully integrated with a complex, multi-vendor and multi-layer environment. It enables Telefónica to create single, unified workflows that support service automation, end-to-end.

The automation and real-time inventory management delivers considerable benefits. It supports automatic software updates in a complex cloud environment and allows significant time savings, enabling resources to be directed to more profitable activities.

"Our team's world-renowned expertise in Machine Learning and AI automation for network operation has enabled the successful realisation of unlimited mobile data strategies and delivered preventative fault detection and resolution," commented Mikko Puuskari, Director of Business Operations in Elisa Automate. "This broad skillset has ensured successful delivery and rapid realisation of the project. We can provide a clear pathway to support Telefónica's automation evolution plans."

About Elisa Automate

Elisa Automate delivers proven, multi-vendor network automation solutions to reduce cost and improve customer experience for CSPs. With Elisa Automate's software, network processes can be fully automated, allowing engineering experts to focus on other value-creating tasks. With the use of Machine Learning and AI, Elisa Automate brings advanced predictive analytics and preventive maintenance to networks. Leading the way in efficiency, Elisa Automate's solutions ensure that operators get maximum benefit from their networks.

For more information, please visit www.elisaautomate.com, Elisa Automate LinkedIn Profile and www.polystar.com

About Polystar

Polystar is a leading provider of real-time monitoring and analytics platforms to more than 100 CSPs worldwide. The company's solutions deliver tailored insights into network, service and OTT application performance. These insights allow stakeholders to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and identify new revenue streams from data monetisation.

Polystar's products enable the smooth introduction of new technologies and services, including 5G, NFV and IoT, helping CSPs build and operate cost efficient, secure and reliable networks.

Powered by Elisa Automate, Polystar also ensures proactive management of networks through automation of operational processes, driven by machine learning. CSPs benefit from faster fault resolution and more efficient use of both operational and network resources.

Polystar was founded in Stockholm in 1983. The company has experienced continuous growth and has evolved to become a global company, serving customers and partners in over 50 countries. Since June 2019, Polystar has been part of Elisa Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.polystar.com, Polystar LinkedIn Profile and www.elisa.com

