Elisa María de la Caridad's new book "The Life of a Cuban Woman" is a poignant account that shows how behind every beautiful narrative lies a dark part that is hard to tell.

Elisa María de la Caridad, a blonde girl with green eyes, a lovely and spirited woman, has completed her new book "The Life of a Cuban Woman": a heartfelt read that follows a woman's journey to finding inner peace and happiness after a series of challenges and heartbreaking circumstances. Elisa is a lovely soul who was raised with love and affection but she also had her fair share of unpleasant memories. She expounds those in this courageous work.

"This little girl was very loved by all her family; she was affectionate, very cheerful and enthusiastic. She loved sports, singing and activities. Poor, but happy, she grew up with her mother and her maternal grandparents. For her, her family was like a barrier that protected her, but it was life that taught her to be a strong fighter. She loved with passion and always got what she wanted, although she endured every blow that life threw at her. She was an adored mother and loved her children with all her heart. This will be a hard story to read, but you will sure learn from it."

Published by Page Publishing, Elisa María de la Caridad's emotional tale takes readers to the different facets of Elisa's being; from being a daughter, a wife, and lastly a mother. It's a riveting read about a woman who faced all battles in life with remarkable strength and unconditional love.

This is a potent memoir that is impossible to put down.

Readers who wish to experience this heartening work can purchase "The Life of a Cuban Woman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840861/Elisa_Mar_a_de_la_Caridad.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing