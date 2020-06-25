Eliseo Rosas's new book Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja, an enthralling journey of the author's efforts and trials of loss and injustice

Can a man be so cruel in failing to acknowledge the great work his brother did to achieve even his own well-being and ultimately rob him of his share of inheritance?"

In Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja, the author narrates how he worked, working so his parents and siblings had favorable economic stability; and apart from acquiring some real estate and other possessions which, when his parents died, his brother seized everything without remorse, not caring about anything.

In this book, the author gives personal ideas and advice on how to handle matters related to the topic, since otherwise, dear reader, you could just be thinking, Nobody knows who she works for.

Published by Page Publishing, Eliseo Rosas's new book Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja evokes moments of drama and resolve in the life of a man pressed by the pressures of familial dilemma along with his desire to thrive through hard work and willpower.

