Elit™ Vodka named BTI's Best Vodka of the year for the 10th time

Precious terroir, remarkable provenance and utmost precision are key ingredients in the exceptional quality of Elit™. The ultra-premium vodka is created with the finest blend of spring and winter wheat grown exclusively in the renowned fertile black soil of the brand's single estate Kerschinskoye in Russia. The distilled spirit then travels to the famed Latvijas Balzams in Riga (Latvia), where it is blended with artesian well water. Following a quadruple filtration process, the spirit is frozen at -18°C. The Elit™ signature freeze-filtration process, inspired by ancient vodka making techniques, culminates in an extraordinary, award-winning vodka.

BTI's testing process is highly competitive and rigorous. Their revered panel of industry experts use their extensive professional experience, expertise, and palettes to test the aroma, flavour, and structure of the vodka. Their evaluation is compliant with BTI's proprietary blind tasting methodology co-developed with Cornell University, and custom-built software.

This is an esteemed win for Elit™, setting a new benchmark for ultra-premium spirits globally. With provenance, precision, and cutting-edge technology, Elit™ pushes the limits of what it means to be vodka.

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli Group has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

Contact Information

Kelly Subin

[email protected]

Lauren Pelosi Barone

[email protected]

SOURCE Elit Vodka

Related Links

http://stoli-group.com

